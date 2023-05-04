One of the responsibilities of the local newspaper is to inform the community about different attributes of their community, and how all the factions of a community work together to make the community a quality place to live, work and play.
The Enid News & Eagle takes that commitment seriously, and that’s why every year — within the first few months of the new year — we write stories and produce special sections that highlight the various parts of our community that make up the whole. We divide these sections into categories — economic development, health and wellness, education, community service, military impact, faith, ag and energy and arts and entertainment.
We give these sections an overall title, called Progress; however, we theme these sections every year to reflect on current events or topics. The News & Eagle has just completed four months and eight sections of coverage of these topics. Our theme this year also revolved around the upcoming 130th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run.
If you missed any of these sections, you can go to our website at enidnews.com and look at them. There are some great stories about people and organizations who are working hard to make Enid, Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma a desirable place to live.
Many individuals, businesses and organizations are meeting the demands of our future while celebrating the legacies of our past. We appreciate all the work they are doing and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.
