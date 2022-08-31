Oklahoma leaders are understandably perplexed about how to move the state forward economic development-wise when it comes to recruiting new companies and industries to our state.
Industry leaders and lawmakers recently talked about what is hampering Oklahoma’s efforts, such as with the Panasonic battery facility, and the answer always seems to come down to “workforce.”
Many say much more needs to be done to expand the workforce pipeline and incentivize talented Oklahomans to remain in and relocate to the state. With the Panasonic plant, 4,000 workers were needed to make that facility happen.
Estimates are that Oklahoma needs an additional 140,000 workers over the next decade to meet local demands as well as demands for new companies. Last month, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell told Enid Rotary that the state census needs to rise to 4.1 or 4.2 million people. The 2020 census logged a population of 3.9 million for Oklahoma.
One shining beacon in our state is our CareerTech system, which is integral in providing the training industries need to fill their jobs. Everyone seems to understand that focusing on recruiting and training workers beyond traditional college curriculum is key to the issue of workforce development, and our career techs provide those resources.
However, we still need technical- and career-minded people to locate in our state. All the incentives in the world won’t help much if our state isn’t attractive to live in. What can Oklahoma do to make itself more attractive to people looking to relocate?
• Continue road infrastructure improvements. However, rethink the growth of turnpikes in our state. It shouldn’t cost drivers more and more money to get from Point A to Point B. Oklahoma has more toll roads than other states in our region.
• Improve broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the state.
• Improve public transportation offerings in the large metro areas. Light rail needs to be implemented between Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman as well as between Tulsa metro communities.
• Improve our health status. Our cities and towns need to do what they can to improve their health and fitness offerings, making their towns more walkable and bike able. Cities and towns should increase and improve recreational facility offerings, including baseball and softball, soccer, basketball, etc. More exercise means better health.
• Address child welfare issues. Poverty is a big problem in our state, and the biggest victims are children. High poverty rates are dragging our state down in many ways.
• Invest more in public education. The goal should be per-student spending in Oklahoma needs to be on par with Colorado for our state to really make the jump in creating a better education environment. There is a $4,000 differential between per-pupil spending between Colorado and Oklahoma.
These are all issues we’ve known for decades must be addressed. It’s time to make significant improvements in dealing with these issues.
