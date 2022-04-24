Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for coming to its senses and deciding that information on how much money it pays to individual landowners for land acquisitions is indeed the public’s business.
OTA originally had decided not to release the information, instead only releasing the total amount it had paid out. That decision came about after OTA denied a records request from CNHI Oklahoma for the full breakdown of spending.
Somewhere along the line, OTA reversed course, deciding the individual amounts were required under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
We are glad to see OTA make the right decision. The agency already had received enough bad publicity after unveiling its $5 billion, 15-year plan to increase the state’s turnpikes, including a controversial new turnpike in east Norman that has drawn a lot of opposition.
As Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state’s open records and open meetings law, said, “The public was not only entitled to know it, but really needs to know how much they’re spending so that the public can take a close look at what’s being spent and if anyone’s getting a sweetheart deal or who’s being taken advantage of.”
Thumbs downThumbs down to Oklahoma State Election Board for its willingness to let candidates use names other than their legal names on statewide ballots.
Incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has challenged the candidacy of one of her opponents because he wants to use the name “Sean the Patriot Roberts” on the June Republican primary ballot.
The form candidates fill out has a line for “Candidate’s name (as it will appear on ballot)” and a line for “Candidate’s legal name.”
Osborn’s argument is that Roberts violated Oklahoma Administrative Code 230_20-3-38 (a), which says in part, “A candidate who is generally known by or who does business using a nickname, birth name, or any name other than his or her legal name may choose to appear on the ballot by providing that name on the designated line ...”
Osborn contends Roberts isn’t generally known as “Sean the Patriot Roberts.”
We would think Osborn is unlikely to succeed in her challenge, which will be heard Monday. Use of nicknames on ballots isn’t anything new. Longtime followers of Oklahoma politics will remember perennial candidate Virginia Blue Jeans Jenner.
Oh, and also appearing on the November general election ballot this year will be “Bulldog Ben Robinson,” an independent candidate for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
We wish the rules would be changed to stop this use of nicknames.
Thumbs upThumbs up for longevity.
James R. Parrish, PT Coupling’s CEO and son of company founder R.C. Parrish, is celebrating 60 years with the company, starting full time when he was 21.
That’s a long time to be with one employer, even if it is the family business.
PT has grown to a global supplier for companies seeking a high-quality products at a fair price, Parrish said. PT manages multiple manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and Mississippi that create products for industries including industrial, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, mining, municipalities and utilities.
Congratulations on so many years.
