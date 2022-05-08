Thumbs up
Thumbs up to an Oklahoma Bible Academy graduate who has hit the big time.
Traber Smithson is one of the two Oklahoma State University students filling the role of Pistol Pete this year. The mascot gig is a full-time job, with hundreds of appearances scheduled each year, representing the university and making people smile all while playing the role of the famed and rugged sharpshooter.
Smithson, an OSU senior, visited OBA last week in full mascot garb to take photos with students, then later changed into his “human skin,” to be interviewed by Jay Mendenhall, OBA Bible teacher and football coach, during an all-school assembly.
He talked about what it took to become Pistol Pete, what attending OBA meant to him and gave some advice to current students.
Congratulations Traber Smithson on this OSU honor, and thank you for inspiring other young people.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Chisholm Public School’s new superintendent.
Dudley Darrow, currently Enid Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of secondary education, was selected last week to lead the Chisholm district.
The change in scenery will come after a long tenure for Darrow with EPS.
He was with the Enid district for 17 years, having previously been principal of Enid High School for four years, as well as an assistant principal, teacher and football coach.
In addition to the new job, Darrow also added another item on his resume as he received his doctorate in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University. He holds a bachelor’s in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s from University of Central Oklahoma.
Congratulations on the new job and on the latest educational achievement.
Thumbs upThumbs up to another successful Tri-State Music Festival.
More than 3,000 students came to Enid to perform in instrumental and vocal solo and ensemble competitions. The event concluded Friday night with the Grand Concert performance at Stride Bank Center.
Tri-State, in its 89th year, has evolved over the years, but still provides a chance for young musicians and vocalists to showcase their talents.
These students work hard throughout the school year honing their skills for the chance to perform before the judges.
Congratulations to Debbie Lambert, Tri-State managing director, all the judges, performers and behind-the-scene volunteers who pulled off another festival.
Thank you for your hard work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.