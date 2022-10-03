Our area’s ranchers and farmers are experiencing severe drought conditions that could have devastating impacts on their crops and herds.
A helpful article in Sunday’s News & Eagle pointed out some perspective on the historic drought that swept through our region 10 years ago and how learning from that drought can benefit producers in today’s similar climate.
Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service specialists have been working to help farmers learn lessons from previous droughts and to find ways to mitigate the impacts of severe drought on herds and crops.
A few examples include, for cattle and livestock:
• Pasture and grazing management is even more critical during drought, not only to maintain forage resources, but also to avoid problems with prussic acid, nitrates and toxic plant consumption by cattle.
• Keeping more cows than ranchers can reasonably manage leads to delayed losses in reproductive performance and extends drought costs beyond the dry years.
When cattle numbers dropped significantly in Oklahoma and Texas during the last drought, liquidation improved the overall quality of the national cow herd.
“The drought led to aggressive culling, resulting in more rapid progress in some traits, such as temperament, udder structure and productivity,” OSU cattle specialist Dave Lalman said. “At the same time, severe drought conditions stimulated widespread interest in creating a cow herd that is a better match to local ranch conditions.”
Those conditions, in terms of precipitation, have been well above average since about 1983. From the consumer perspective, cattle are a lot better than they were 30 years ago, Extension officials say.
For the wheat harvest, Brett Carver, OSU regents professor and wheat genetics chair, said it’s a survival of the fittest. The Wheat Improvement Team sifts through thousands of wheat genetic lines every year to develop new varieties.
OSU research showed the germplasm Showdown stood out during its formative years when drought was a major factor.
“From 2011 to 2014, Showdown as an experimental line was drought resistant by nature, and those genetics are fixed. They don’t change,” he said. “Showdown packs a punch against drought.”
The Extension office is critical in helping farmers and ranchers through tough times like drought. We know our farmers and ranchers appreciate this guidance, and this research also have a great impact on our overall state’s economy.
