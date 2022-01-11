The big light switch turned off last week, and the first iteration of the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree display came to a close as Enid remembered a unique holiday season.
The business and downtown community came together this holiday season to present The One, a 42-day holiday event centered around a 140-foot Christmas tree. The dream started more than a year ago, was announced this past summer, and came to fruition with the 2021 holiday season.
The event didn’t happened without obstacles. Primarily, unseasonably warm and windy weather challenged the festivities, first by breaking off the top of the tree and then closing the skating rink for several days because the temperatures was just too warm. However, organizers of all the holiday events worked through it, and likely, they are taking some lessons away to plan for next year.
Organizers announced Enid once again would host a large tree display next year. They — along with the retail business community — will take stock of what worked and what didn’t this past year, and they will no doubt make improvements.
All involved in bringing the holiday activities to Enid deserve thanks and praise for the hard work, time and money put into the festivities. Families came together to celebrate at the tree, the rink and other events. Friends gathered at local restaurants. Out-of-towners discovered some wonderfully unique stores to shop at in Enid.
All in all, it was a job well done, and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for next year.
