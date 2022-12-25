Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Police Department and an anonymous donor who have been making Christmas brighter for Enid residents for several years.
Each year, EPD officers fan out across the city to spread holiday cheer — $50 at a time.
Several years ago, an anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the department to hand out during the holiday season.
We love this program. It spreads goodwill throughout the community and helps build relationships between EPD and residents.
We thank the officers who hand out the money, and we thank the person who came up with the idea in the first place.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Alva First United Methodist Church.
Northwestern has operated its Campus Cabinet Food Pantry since 2019, and this year a donation from the church will help the pantry continue its efforts to help out students and university staff members.
Demand for the pantry’s services has increased this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on monetary donations. Donations totaled $10,000 in fiscal year 2019 and 2020, but fell to just $3,000 in fiscal year 2021 and 2022 combined.
Since its opening in 2019, the pantry has distributed more than 13,000 pounds of food to clients. There now are smaller pantries available at NWOSU-Enid and NWOSU-Woodward.
According to school officials, 48% of Northwestern’s students are low-income, first-generation students, so the need for the pantry is there.
We are glad Alva First United Methodist Church stepped up and provided help when it was needed.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the agencies and individuals who are helping people without shelter during our recent bout of cold temperatures.
Street Outreach Services, Enid Salvation Army, Five80 Coffeehouse and Forgotten Ministries are just a few who stepped up.
The arctic blast produced dangerously low temperatures and wind chill values, so any assistance was potentially lifesaving.
One thing to remember, though, is that these organizations couldn’t do any of what they do without the help from donors.
Thank you to everyone who pitched in to provide help.
