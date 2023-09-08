Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Main Street Enid and all of its partners, volunteers and supporters.
Main Street celebrated Friday night during its Glow on Main Street awards gala at Stride Bank Center.
Awards were presented in several categories as Main Street celebrated its accomplishments from the past year.
Main Street has done a great job over the years of helping revitalize downtown. The organization annual commits thousands of volunteer hours to projects the downtown area. A lot of work also goes into rehabilitating buildings.
Since 1994, more than $68 million has been privately reinvested in the downtown area.
We like the job Main Street Enid does and look forward to the good things to come during the organization's 30th anniversary year in 2024.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to another longtime Enid organization as well.
Hospice Circle of Love is celebrating its 40th year this year and had a special event last week. Hospice helps make the end of life a little easier for patients, their families and friends.
They have served close to 10,000 patients so far.
Hospice Circle of Love was founded by a group of community leaders in the early 1980s. Utilizing donated space in a church basement, one registered nurse and 26 trained volunteers began caring for terminally ill patients in the fall of 1983 under the name Garfield County Hospice Association.
In 1986, the hospice became Medicare certified and added nurse aides and social workers to the team. A year later, chaplain services were added, and in 1990 the not-for-profit changed its name to Hospice Circle of Love.
Congratulations on 40 years, and best wishes for the future.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to longtime Enid News & Eagle columnist Peggy Goodrich.
Her column, Food for Thought, first appeared in September 1993, offering recipes and stories from the good old days, growing up with her siblings — in particular her sister Marianne and baby brother Bill, both of whom still live in the Pawnee area — and sharing their antics and anecdotes.
Her columns have proven to be popular since their started. She's built up quite a fan base.
Goodrich, 88, doesn't plan to stop anytime soon. Her devoted fans sure hope she doesn't.
