What to do with $698 million?
The Legislature is trying to figure that out since Oklahoma did not win the Panasonic plant our state had been wooing with that monetary incentive.
Lawmakers aren’t sure yet how they’ll spend that money – or even if they will spend that money in the short-term; however, there are some options they could consider.
First, they could keep the money and hold it for another economic incentive project.
Some lawmakers say Panasonic is considering building a second plant in Oklahoma; however, who knows when that might happen? While the state should definitely keep up its economic development recruiting efforts, it might not be necessary to pigeonhole that entire amount in the short-term.
Prior to the Panasonic proposal, lawmakers were toying with various ideas to help offset inflationary pressures for Oklahomans in the form of tax cuts or incentives. Many Republican lawmakers at the time wanted to temporarily suspend the state sales tax on groceries.
Democrats are in favor of reinvesting those funds back into core services. They are recommending money should be put into the state’s coffers so the state’s gas tax can be put on hold and the state sales tax on groceries can be cut. While putting a hold on state grocery sales tax is viable, cutting the state tax on fuel is not, simply because those taxes fund road and infrastructure improvements — something Oklahoma already is behind in and desperately needs to keep in place.
It would make sense to maintain some of those funds for a future economic development project; however, state leaders also should consider inflation relief, including updating the state Sales Tax Relief Credit to account for inflation, passing a one-time tax rebate targeted to Oklahomans most impacted by inflation and restoring inflation protection for the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Providing inflation relief immediately would benefit low- to moderate-income families the most. Inflation targets the very items these families spend the most of their income on. These options would provide some immediate relief most families need but wouldn’t do future economic damage by passing permanent tax cuts.
