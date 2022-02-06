THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Hennessey High School freshman Jayden Hladik who had the chance of a lifetime recently.
She was chosen to be part of the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
She was accepted after an audition and review process, along with more than 500 finalists from around 10,000 applicants from 47 countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea.
She performed as a soprano 1 with the Honors Treble Choir, one of the series’ five ensembles for 9th-12th graders.
Hladik has studied music for five years and is a member of Hennessey High School Choir. She has received multiple honors, including All-State Children’s Choir, two years in the All-State Mixed Junior High Choir, three-year acceptance into the Western Oklahoma Choral Directors Honor Choir and superior soloist at Tri-State in 2021.
Congratulations on this incredible achievement and experience.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the city of Enid for its work with Sparq Natural Gas to capture the methane at the landfill and turn it into money for the city.
Sparq will build, run and maintain the treatment system that will collect excess gas caused by organic waste using reverse-suction pressure, then at around 100-150 feet underground push it through a forced pipeline to a nearby treatment plant.
The remediated gas would then be injected into an existing nearby transmission line owned by Oklahoma gas company OneOK.
The leftover gas then would be sold for profit to a third party, with the city receiving 25% of the royalties as monthly rent for the landfill property. As the gas prices go up, so will the city’s projected revenues to Enid Municipal Authority.
This is a great idea that also will help the city come back into compliance on its emissions levels, according to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the new human performance lab at Vance Air Force Base.
The new Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Flying Training (CRAFT) lab opened recently, expanding to accommodate the needs of student and instructor pilots and human performance staff on base.
The lab includes gym equipment and cognitive training technology. CRAFT is a health care effort to approach pilot treatment in order to ensure professional care that matches the high-speed pace of fighter pilots. Through the direction of expert strength and conditioning coaches, cognitive performance specialists and dietitians, CRAFT is readying student pilots both physically and mentally.
Pilot training continues to evolve, and we are glad to see Vance on the cutting edge. It’s all part of the continuing effort to produce the world’s best pilots.
