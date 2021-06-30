Four and counting.
That’s how many open records lawsuits have been filed so far on behalf of Oklahoma news organizations through the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press (RCFP).
A grant written through a collaborative effort of Oklahoma news organizations has supplied state journalists with a Freedom of Information legal expert to go to bat for the public in holding governing bodies’ feet to the fire, so to speak, in complying with the state’s open meetings and open records laws.
Open records lawsuits have been filed by CNHI sister paper Muskogee Phoenix, to prevent recordings considered by state law as public records from being sealed as part of an ongoing proceeding; state investigative organization Oklahoma Watch, against Epic Charter Schools for release of emails under the Open Records Act; NonDoc, a nonprofit news organization against the University of Oklahoma for release of the Jones Day reports regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by former university president David Boren; and The Frontier, another nonprofit news organization, seeking surveillance video and other documents in connection with the death of an inmate at a Pottawatomie County jail.
These lawsuits likely are just the tip of the iceberg in what RCFP Oklahoma attorney KatieBeth Gardner calls “a culture of noncompliance or willful disobedience” in Oklahoma when it comes to governing bodies complying with open records and open meetings laws.
For many years, governing bodies have become more and more complacent in complying with the law on open records. They’ve tried charging exorbitant fees for records (illegal by the way) or using the excuse of an “ongoing investigation” to thwart open records requests. They’ve been able to get away with it because news organizations have experienced lean financial times and have not been able to cover expenses associated with filing lawsuits. In OU’s case, the university said that the information on the Jones Day investigation is not in the public interest. Wrong! The Jones Day investigation cost Oklahoma taxpayers more than $1 million.
As Freedom of Information Oklahoma said in a statement, “The University of Oklahoma has neither the responsibility nor the right to determine what is in the public’s interest . . . The university should uphold their ethical and legal obligation to transparency in their operations.”
We will keep shining a light on these lawsuits as they are filed because it’s important that the public and government agencies know that compliance with open records and open meetings laws is not voluntary — it’s mandatory.
