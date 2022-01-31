It’s refreshing to see a legislator willing to introduce a bill that would increase transparency in the Legislature.
Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, is introducing a bill that would amend the Oklahoma Open Records and Open Meetings Act to subject the state Legislature, its members and its staff to the open records and meetings act. She is terming out of the House of Representatives after this legislative session, so if such a bill passes, she wouldn’t be subject to it.
It may surprise readers to know that the Legislature is mostly exempt from provisions of the act that local governments and other governing bodies are subject to. Local public bodies have a series of notification laws they must abide by, such a posting agendas, rules on executive sessions and written records of meetings. The Legislature is mostly immune from those requirements.
The legislation would require that the committee meetings put out an agenda before the meeting. Details wouldn’t be allowed to change on the fly, and there would be more publicized details about the meeting beforehand, Virgin said.
The bill would also make all legislative communication subject to the Open Records Act. Much of the business of the Legislature is done behind closed doors among caucuses.
For context, Oklahoma is regularly ranked as one of the least transparent when it comes to the Legislature. Under Virgin’s proposal, anyone could request records, emails, calendars in an open records request, just like they can for their local public bodies and public officials.
As Virgin said, there really is no reason for the Legislature to exempt itself from these rules. However, we’re not holding our breath that this legislation will be adopted. Previous attempts to change the law haven’t gotten very far.
Still, more transparency in the Legislature would be of benefit to the public and provide more input and insight into state-level decisions.
