Have you ever wondered how the Open Records and Open Meeting laws work in Oklahoma? Are you in public office or considering running for public office in the future?
Enid residents have an opportunity to learn about compliance with Oklahoma’s transparency laws by attending a free seminar at Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The session will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 201.
First, anyone who is in public office – city, county, state, school – should attend this session. This is an opportunity to deal directly with questions and concerns about Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Records Act.
All public bodies must comply with the Act. Unfortunately, many involved with government don’t have a full understanding of compliance with the law, and they make mistakes in interpreting the law.
Requirements on access to public records and the conduct of public meetings will be explored in-depth. Credit hours for school board members, law enforcement and attorneys will be available to attend this seminar.
We appreciate the Oklahoma Press Association and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office for hosting this session. This is one of many sessions that will occur across the state over the next several weeks.
We hope to see a great many of our elected officials and government officials take this opportunity to become better acquainted with the law. It’s important for the operation of our democracy, and knowing and understand these laws provides the public with the greatest sense of credibility for those serving in public office.
And, if you are a member of the public and just want to know how you can access government meetings and documents, you will find this information helpful as well.
Remember, the Open Meeting and Records Act is not just for journalists. It’s for the entire public to help make sure their government is being accountable.
