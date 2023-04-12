How many times have we heard people say the reason they didn’t vote in a particular election is because they don’t think their vote would matter?
Sure, in national elections in can seem one vote out of millions may not make a difference, but one vote can make a big difference at the local level.
Consider this: On April 4, patrons in the Waukomis Public Schools district approved a $310,000 bond issue for several improvements in the district, including veneer to the elementary building, landscape work, security equipment and window treatments.
The vote was 135-89, or 60.27%, in favor. You have to remember, though, that school bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
So, if one person voting “yes” had instead voted “no,” the proposal would have failed.
One vote indeed made the difference.
Garfield County residents will have another chance to make a difference at the ballot box on May 9, when we will vote on a county sales tax to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility.
The proposal calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years.
That’s an important decision for county residents to make, but to be able to have a say, they need to be registered to vote.
For those people who are not yet registered, the deadline is fast approaching.
To be eligible to vote in the May 9 election, you need to be registered by Friday, April 14, 2023. You can register at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We would encourage people to register to let their voices be heard.
One vote can make the difference.
