A new road isn’t necessarily the most glamorous of things to tout.
Rather, it’s where the road leads that is important.
On Wednesday, local economic development folks opened Venture Road at Garfield County Industrial Park.
The road will open up space for at least six news businesses. The industrial park is managed by Garfield County Industrial Authority and is located on Enterprise Drive and 54th. There are three businesses currently in the park: Tyson Foods, Nextlink Internet and Winfield United. The road, completed with water and sewage infrastructure, will open up development opportunities for the remaining 65 acres in that portion of the park.
The project cost several hundred thousand dollars and was funded by a federal grant and local matching funds.
Garfield County Industrial Park received a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for $800,000 for infrastructure improvements. The EDA grant was matched with funds from GCIA and the city of Enid that provided $244,173 as well as the city’s help with construction, engineering, administration and inspection.
Now, the work can begin to find businesses that need a place to call home.
“This road will be instrumental in allowing us to fill the 65 remaining acres around it,” said Don Roberts, chair of the GCIA board of directors. “We are looking forward to working with any of the prospective companies that come our way.”
We can’t say how long it will take to fine companies to fill the space, but they now have access to the land they would need.
To paraphrase from the hit movie “Field of Dreams”: If you build it, they will come.
