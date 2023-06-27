We’ve said it in this space before, and it’s time to say it again.
Oklahoma has deep populist roots and a good system of direct democracy through the initiative petitions process. The initiative petition process provided by the Oklahoma Constitution is based in principles of agrarian populism. Since statehood, Oklahomans have had a general distrust of government trying to exercise too much authority over the individual.
Still, in recent years, particularly since the 2020 passage of Medicaid expansion, many lawmakers have attempted to add additional restrictions or requirements for citizen initiative petitions to reach the ballot or increase the margin necessary for an initiative to pass.
Several efforts were made last year in this regard, but they didn’t really get anywhere.
Now, a Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Mickey Dollens, announced he’s seeking an interim study on preserving and defending the state’s method of direct democracy.
Oklahoma’s ballot initiative process is enshrined in the state constitution. The Legislature does not have the independent authority to change most aspects of the initiative petition process. It can, however, vote to put a constitutional amendment to a statewide vote of the people.
One of the measures proposed last year would have raised the threshold for state questions to pass from a simple majority to 66%, and limiting state questions to odd-numbered years.
Oklahoma has a good and reasonable process regarding initiative petitions. It is not easy for initiative petitions to get on the ballot. In fact, in the last 10 years, of the nearly 40 citizen-led initiative petitions filed, only seven qualified for a ballot.
Interim studies are an opportunity to look at aspects of an issue and also allow some insight into what is coming up in the next legislative session. We don’t need to add additional burdens to this direct democracy process that has been Oklahoma’s legacy.
