At almost the last hour, Gov. Kevin Stitt spared the life of convicted murderer Julius Jones and commuted his death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The tension had been steadily rising on Thursday when, just after the noon hour, the governor announced his decision on clemency “after prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case,” he stated in a press release.
Jones had been scheduled to die at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the 1999 death of Paul Howell, who was shot in the head during a carjacking in the driveway of his parents’ home in Edmond. Jones claims he is innocent and was framed for the crime; however, those prosecuting and close to the case say the evidence clearly demonstrated his guilt, and a jury agreed. Still, a documentary and a number of studies about the case over the last few years created doubt.
Stitt’s commutation of Jones’ death sentence does not put to rest the controversy over carrying out death sentences in Oklahoma. Our state has been in the spotlight for botched executions, and just a few weeks ago, the first execution in six years added more concern about Oklahoma’s ability to carry out lethal injections. John Marion Grant convulsed and vomited when the first drugs were injected.
American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma is calling on the governor to reinstate a moratorium on executions and issue a stay on the remaining execution dates.
While the majority of Oklahomans support the death penalty, it is time to take a pause and seriously consider whether the state can be trusted to carry out these penalties based on the last several executions. After Grant’s execution, concerns still remain.
A moratorium is certainly justified until the judiciary has made a final decision on Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols. That decision is expected in early 2022.
