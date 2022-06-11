Election security. Election credibility.
We’ve all heard about a lot about elections in the last couple of years, as the election system has taken shots from many sides nationally with unfounded cries of fraud.
In Oklahoma, however, there have been few complaints or accusations because our system works.
It works so well, we would like to see other states adopt our system.
As anyone who has voted in Oklahoma recently knows, we use a paper ballot that is then fed into a machine and counted electronically. The machines that count the votes are not connected to the internet, so there is no threat of the system being hacked and the votes being compromised.
And, if there is a request for a recount, the paper ballots are saved just for that reason.
We can all agree the 2020 election was a unique one, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country we saw early voting and the use of mail-in ballots explode.
Oklahoma’s system of mail-in ballots, also known as absentee voting, and in-person early voting again are systems that easily could be emulated by other states.
In particular, mail-in ballots must be requested. They are not just sent out by Oklahoma State Election Board. And, mail-in ballots must be received by a voter’s county election board by 7 p.m. on the night of the election. There’s not waiting for days after the election for ballots to trickle in.
In-person early voting also is a simple, straight forward process. Early voting is allowed at a voter’s county election board 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday before an election. For some elections, early voting is allowed 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday before the election, and early voting is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before the November general election.
A look at the statistics in Oklahoma shows that voters across the political spectrum take advantage of mail-in and early voting.
In Oklahoma, you can rest assured your vote matters and is recorded and counted accurately.
