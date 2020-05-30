Thumbs up to the class of 2020 graduates in Enid, in Oklahoma and across the globe.
In a surprise message for the College of the Holy Cross, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraged grads to remain strong, unflinching and caring selflessly about one another during this historic time.
“To be successful in confronting this global challenge and return to some form of normality, we must be united in our efforts to prevail,” Fauci said, according to the Boston Globe. “As you begin the next phase of your lives, some of you will be working directly to contain and overcome this pandemic. Certainly in some manner or form, all of us will be doing our parts as individuals, family members and members of society.”
You are leaving school at an unprecedented time in our history, but don't let that overshadow your accomplishments or shortchange of your optimism as you look to build a brighter future for yourself and your family.
More thumbs up to Ensign Samuel Perez, graduate of the Naval Academy who was commissioned at Vance Air Force Base because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Perez, a 2016 graduate of Enid High School, said the commissioning was the culmination of a long path toward military service, beginning with participation in Civil Air Patrol.
When he got to Enid High, Perez continued building on those lessons through Air Force JROTC, orchestra, cross country, track and swimming, and through concurrent classes with the Oklahoma School of Science and Math at Autry Technology Center. The Upward Bound program also was instrumental, Perez said, in helping him raise his test scores — he finished the program with a 29 on his ACT.
All Perez' hard work earned him appointments to both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The choice of Navy over Air Force came down to the diversity of options for graduates from Annapolis, from submarines and surface warfare ships to Marine Corps assignments and naval aviation.
Congratulations, young man. Best of luck in your career.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Cheryl Evans, hired for 10th year as Northern Oklahoma College president.
The NOC Board of Regents rehired her at a recent meeting at NOC Enid.
In 2011, Evans was named the community college's first female president. She recently concluded serving nine years at NOC, with locations in Tonkawa, Enid and Stillwater.
“Thank you for the confidence you have shown in me,” Evans said. “We continue to work hard for our students during this challenging time. We have a great team at NOC and I appreciate them very much.”
