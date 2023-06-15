It’s time to send in your nominations of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma women who are making a difference in their communities and making their communities a better place for all to live, work and play.
The Enid News & Eagle will be publishing an entertaining and informative section about these women in an upcoming edition.
Why highlight these women influencers?
Recognizing women of influence in a community provides much-needed visibility and representation for women in our community. Historically, women’s achievements and contributions have often been overlooked or underrepresented. This section provides the opportunity to let communities know how these women have made a positive impact.
Sharing stories of successful women also inspires and empowers others, especially young girls and women who may be aspiring to make a difference in their own lives and communities.
Women of influence serve as role models for others, providing leadership, resilience and achievement. By showcasing their stories, our communities can see tangible examples of what is possible and encourage them to believe in their own potential.
This publication will amplify diverse voices. So many women in our communities come from diverse backgrounds, fields of expertise and experiences. Their stories will certainly speak to others from similar backgrounds and will help the News & Eagle do a better jobs of including these voices and backgrounds in our general news coverage.
Women of any adult age are eligible to be included in this special section. Think of women in your friend circles, your church, your businesses and your civic organizations who have interesting stories and deserve to be recognized and nominate them today.
Go to enidnews.com/inspiringwomen to nominate inspiring women of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. You may nominate multiple individuals. Deadline for nominations is June 24.
