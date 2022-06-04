Lawmakers calling for more expansion of gun ownership and gun carry rights as an answer to stopping gun violence are sending the wrong message.
We know that may be controversial statement in a state that values the Second Amendment. We value the Second Amendment, too. We understand that the Second Amendment assures law-abiding citizens the right to have firearms. We don’t believe in overzealous bans on firearms or disarming law-abiding citizens.
However, there are much better messages and pragmatic conversations that we all should be having in dealing with increased gun violence and mass shootings.
Yes, we do need to talk about gun access, and we also need to talk about why our society has become so desensitized to violence.
We should talk about being more proactive in reforming our gun laws. We should discuss reasonable requirements, such as expanded background checks and waiting periods. Eliminating the gun show loophole that allows gun purchases without a background check should also definitely be on the table, as should making 21 the minimum age to purchase firearms.
These are basic starting points in a responsible and reasonable discussion about improving our gun laws.
Our society has a real problem with people being desensitized to violence. There is no question that we are influenced by what we hear and read. We are all exposed to an endless barrage of information, much of it presented in a divisive way. The news and commentary in mass media and the internet influence our thoughts and play a large part in how we feel about politics, race, religion and violence. Those feelings, for some, produce outrage.
So no, it’s not too soon to talk about these issues and demand some action. We have to begin solving these problems, and it will take long-term, thoughtful and reasonable discussions, not political posturing.
The general public is fed up with the violence, and they’re fed up with the inaction of lawmakers as the bodies keep piling up.
