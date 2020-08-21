We want to commend NextEra Energy Resources for the work it did on addressing possible impacts to Vance Air Force Base operations from its new 250 megawatt Skeleton Creek wind power project.
The wind project is part of a larger project that will stretch into Garfield, Alfalfa and Major counties, and include the wind farm, a 250 megawatt solar panel farm and a 200 megawatt battery facility.
The project, which has been planned since 2015, originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. But, it was pushed back a year over concerns the wind farm might conflict with airspace used by Vance. Those concerns potentially pitted two massive industries against each other: wind power, which accounts for about a third of the state’s energy production; and the military, which is the state’s largest employer.
But, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Anthony Rock said during a recent virtual meeting that potential conflict turned instead into a productive relationship, where both sides worked hard to “cooperate, collaborate, innovate and compromise,” and found ways to get to “yes, if” instead of focusing on “no, because.”
Rock, who served as inspector general of the Air Force before his retirement, was brought in by NextEra as a consultant to help deconflict the wind developer’s building plans with the Air Force’s airspace needs.
“We’ve definitely had a ton of stakeholders involved throughout this process,” Rock said. “The amount of approval we’ve gotten has been amazing, but it took a lot of teamwork to get there.”
Rock specifically credited former 71st Flying Training Wing commander Col. Corey Simmons, who now is the commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., with working to find a “beneficial outcome for all.”
“We’ve all learned some hard lessons,” Rock said, “about the value of early and constant engagement with all stakeholders.”
The Skeleton Creek project is expected to a major windfall for many people in the area, providing $60 million to local landowners over its operational life, and also will raise about $50 million in local property tax revenue, which will mostly be in the Timberlake Public Schools district. That kind of money can’t be overlooked, but neither can the economic impact Vance has on the Enid area — more than $270 million annually, according to figures from 2018.
We are glad NextEra worked with the Air Force to protect the airspace used by Vance while also creating a project that will provide jobs and money locally.
