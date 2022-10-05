Oct. 2-8 marks National Newspaper Week, a few days set aside to celebrate one of the most successful consumer products of all time — your local newspaper.
Yes, newspapers are considered legacy media and, frankly, we are proud that we are! The first way for Enid pioneers to get their news put together in an easy-to-read and easy-to-find package was through the newspaper.
Enid will celebrate its 130{sup}th{/sup} birthday in 2023, and there has been a local newspaper right alongside the community the entire time. The first iteration of what is now the Enid News & Eagle also started 130 years ago.
We promote newspapers because newspapers — and our expanded digital operations — continue to provide the most accountable reporting and news gathering that is available to consumers.
Sure, technology has advanced to the point that people now have instant communications at their hands; however, in too many respects, that instant communication also has allowed for distortion of information and confusing analysis. We’ve all been concerned about the large amount of misinformation, or incomplete information, that is promoted on social media. Too much of that information is geared toward a certain agenda or point of view.
And while we still call ourselves a newspaper, the Enid News & Eagle is so much more than that. We are a 24/7 information operation as well as a complete print and digital marketing operation. Our advertisers not only have print options available through the newspaper and our many other print products, they reach thousands through our digital options.
The Enid News & Eagle news operation still is the largest news and marketing operation in the area. We still provide readers and advertisers the most options. We have journalists educated in their craft and editors dedicated to vetting information before publishing it with an institutional knowledge of our community.
We also serve the community. We hold a Candy Cane Cash event to promote keeping retail dollars in our community during the holidays. That effort keeps $4 million in our community. We celebrate local achievements by honoring Pillars of the Plains each year, folks who have given their time and talents to our community. And, we help feed the community fed through our Community Christmas Card Food 4 Kids program.
We also are a local employer. All of our approximately 50 employees live, work and spend their retail dollars in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
So, thank you for reading the Enid New & Eagle, EnidNews.com, E Town Magazine, E Kids Magazine and our other various print products each year. Thank you for supporting local journalism. And, thank you for staying connected to your community.
