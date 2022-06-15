Throughout much of its history, the Enid News & Eagle has written candidate endorsements during election time. The News & Eagle has endorsed federal, state and local candidates that the editorial board and top editors deemed to be the most suitable for public office. The newspaper has also written endorsements or analyses regarding state questions or political issues.
Although the decision was not made lightly, the Enid News & Eagle will not publish candidate endorsements for the 2022 mid-term election season.
Political endorsements have been a mainstay of newspaper organizations since newspapers started publishing. Our newspaper editorial staff and board have welcomed many candidates in to our offices to visit with us about their campaigns and about their goals and agendas for being public servants. Election time has been an occasion for candidates to make a special effort to visit newspapers seeking their endorsements and making their case as the best candidate for the job.
However, just as the newspaper industry has changed, so have candidates and campaigning for public office. And so have voters, who say they want information about candidates, but don’t want to be told who they should vote for. In that respect, we believe that for candidate campaigns in particular, our newspaper must hold ourselves independent of naming candidate preferences.
Additionally, due to 24/7 news and information cycles in television and online, many voters no longer seem to differentiate between editorial opinion and news. Campaigns and elections of the last decade have become more contentious than ever, and while media endorsements in the past may have helped readers select the best candidate, today’s polarizing environment seems to increase the public’s distrust of the media.
So, while the Enid News & Eagle won’t be recommending to readers who they should vote for in the upcoming primary election, we will continue to comment on and analyze the work candidates and elected officials do and the issues they promote. We will continue to meet with candidates and elected officials to discuss issues of importance.
The News & Eagle, along with other partners, is hosting a candidate forum next Tuesday, June 21, where residents can hear for themselves from candidates for U.S. 3rd Congressional District and state superintendent of public instruction. We think providing voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates is more valuable to them than recommending who they should vote for.
