It seems a familiar watchword we hear a lot these days is the word “desert.”
We hear about “food deserts,” where grocery stores are not readily accessible to the population. We hear about “maternity deserts” where pre- and post-natal care is scarce for certain areas of the state. And now, we’re adding to that list “news deserts” where communities have little or no access to news coverage about or for their communities.
An Oklahoma Watch story published Friday in the News & Eagle profiled communities that lacked newspaper or television news coverage and the impact of that on the outcomes of their local elections.
The story described orphan Oklahoma counties, a term coined by researchers to describe areas that receive little to no in-state public affairs coverage or political advertisements because of their media market placement.
Orphan counties can be found scattered across Oklahoma. Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties in the Panhandle receive television news from Amarillo, Texas. Stations in Fort Smith, Ark., serve Sequoyah and Le Flore counties. Other areas in southeast Oklahoma are served by stations in Shreveport, La.
These residents often lack a daily newspaper or local digital outlet to fall back on, making it difficult for them to stay civically engaged with state politics.
Of the 15 counties with the lowest voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election, 13 are located outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa media markets. Just two so-called orphan counties saw voter turnout above the statewide average of 50.35%. While media coverage issues can arise both in rural and urban areas, the problem is especially glaring in orphan counties, Northwestern Medill School of Journalism visiting professor Penelope Muse Abernathy said.
Thankfully Garfield County is not among the orphan counties because we have a daily newspaper, the Enid News & Eagle, operating in the county. And, those of us in Oklahoma involved in producing newspapers for our communities are doing everything we can to make sure our newspapers remain economically viable in order to provide the news coverage and public affairs coverage our communities need.
Nearby communities outside of Garfield County also rely on the News & Eagle or other news sources; however, sometimes the lack of broadband access (Internet connectivity) inhibits their access to news organization’s web sites and E Editions.
Producing news is not free. News organizations have to pay reporters and editors to produce vetted, quality news information. Our standards are typically much higher than online pop-up operations that occasionally cover news or events here and there. Accuracy, responsibility and balance are important to us, and we believe best serve readers.
We at the News & Eagle will continue to work as diligently as we can to provide the news coverage our community needs in order to be informed and connected. We appreciate our readers who purchase our newspaper, and we thank you for being our customers.
Hopefully, you understand the value of local news coverage starting at around 65 cents a day. Hopefully, you enjoy all the digital access we provide that allows 24/7 access to updated news coverage as well as bonus material, in addition to your printed newspaper.
As always, we like to hear from you — whether it’s a compliment, a concern, news tip or a criticism. You still have that opportunity to engage with your newspaper while many others in the state do not.
