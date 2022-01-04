The holidays are now behind us, and it’s time to step fully and bravely into 2022.
The start of a new year brings new hope. It’s important to look forward, set goals and face challenges with a sense of optimism.
We hope and expect 2022 to build on the economic momentum that was started in 2021. Our nation still faces many economic challenges, particularly growing inflation; however, the job market is getting stronger and unemployment claims are at their lowest levels. If you want a job, you can probably find one.
We hope to see supply chain issues ease and more in-demand products become available and affordable again.
We have mid-term elections coming up in 2022, and how those elections are conducted will be a telling sign about whether our nation is willing and ready to move forward from the lingering hangover of the 2020 elections and the concern about the state of our democracy following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Our hope is that sanity and consensus-building start returning to politics. We have key races here in Oklahoma, with all the state executive offices up for election. We need reasonable and responsible candidates to step up for these offices.
Nationally, many long-time officeholders are stepping aside, and as the political furor continues regarding the influence of former President Donald Trump on national elections, we hope the Republican Party keeps its eye on long-term electoral prospects over the short-term. The first step to recovery for party leaders is finally and convincingly shedding the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Republican Party needs to disassociate itself from that lie and start moving forward.
The Democratic Party is also in disarray. The far-left liberal wing of the party seems to have replaced the socially and fiscally responsible stances that have traditionally been the party’s steadfast calling card. The more prominent members in the Democratic Party don’t understand some of the issues that affect more of the moderate areas in the country like Oklahoma. Practicality and common sense need to return for the party to realize its own long-term electoral prospects.
The best development that could happen in 2022 is for the pandemic to finally wane into a more manageable status. The growing cases of the omicron strain, while troublesome in the short-term, could be beneficial in the long-term to bringing about the herd immunity or endemic status of we’ve all been hoping for.
In the meantime, the best defense against the virus and for returning to a more normal and sustainable future is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
We hope everyone has a happy, healthy and prosperous new year in 2022.
