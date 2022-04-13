COVID-19 continues to try to stay in the news as Philadelphia became the first major city to reinstate indoor mask mandates following a rapid increase in cases in that city. This comes at a time when most of us are anticipating much more relaxing of national mask standards, such as on airplanes.
The culprit apparently is the BA.2 variant that has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the U.S. and more than five dozen other countries. It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests.
The latest outbreak also has struck many high-profile Washington officials, including Cabinet members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Even though in some cases, this new variant can infect people who already have had the omicron variant, COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death.
Cases have been lower in Oklahoma and in Garfield County, although there is concern about a spring and summer uptick. To be clear, COVID still is very much with us and likely will be permanently, just like influenza.
We may see some rise in cases through the spring and summer, but it is highly unlikely that Oklahomans will deal with mask mandates. It appears most people in Garfield County are taking care of themselves and doing what is in their best interest, and in many cases that means they are masking up indoors.
While the majority of new illnesses are mild, COVID still can be very dangerous to those who are immune-compromised, including elderly, overweight/obese or those with chronic conditions.
The best thing to do is continue to do is be prudent. Pay attention to your surroundings. Know your own medical health, and do what is best and most comfortable for you and be aware of the latest guidance from CDC.
