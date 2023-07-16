Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Col. Charles D. Throckmorton IV who has taken command of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base.
Throckmorton comes to Vance from California, where he was commander of the 60th Operations Group at Travis Air Force Base.
He replaces Col. Jay Johnson, who was 71st FTW commander since February 2021. Before that, he was vice wing commander for about two years.
A change of command ceremony was held Friday, July 7, 2023.
We welcome Throckmorton to Enid and wish him well as he takes over at Vance. We also thank Johnson for all he’s done during his time here, and wish him well in the future.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to local farmer James Wuerflein, who recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Loaves & Fishes will use the money to purchase dairy, produce, bread and meat items to stock the shelves of its client-choice food pantry.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
This is a great program, and Wuerflein deserves congratulations for designating the funds for such a good cause.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Tyson Foods, which provided its regular monthly donation of 20,000 pounds of food in June to RSVP of Enid.
RSVP works with 30 nonprofit organizations in the city, including three homeless shelters. In June, local Tyson employees distributed around 83,000 servings of protein. Tyson provides monthly donations to local nonprofits in partnership with RSVP, and has done so for more than two years. Around 100,000 pounds of food have been donated so far in 2023 to local agencies.
A longstanding partnership between Tyson and RSVP helps fight hunger in Enid and the surrounding communities. RSVP serves 36 counties in Oklahoma and collaborates with a network of other nonprofits and agencies to create a whole-care program specifically for 1,000-plus seniors per month.
Kudos to Tyson Foods for this fine program.
