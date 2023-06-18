Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Oxbow Calcining for providing the WildHorse Gang of Kremlin with its own trailer for the group’s annual aluminum can roundups.
Special thanks to Oxbow maintenance supervisor Zack McElveen, who modified the trailer and put on special WildHorse Gang signs he designed.
The youth group, founded in 1992, collects cans to raise money for local projects. Members also volunteer in many other ways at events throughout the area, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center Christmas dinner, as ushers for Enid Symphony Orchestra performances and at the Cherokee Strip Parade.
We also want to thank Jim Holt, of Southside Recycling, who has been buying cans from the WildHorse Gang for years.
Everyone who helped out the WildHorse Gang deserves thanks, as do the group’s members themselves who do some many good deeds.
Thumbs up to the eight people who were sworn in last week as Enid Police Department officers.
The new officers are Matthew Buck, Brandon Gehay, Gage Houston, Cole Lamle, Billie McKinney, Garrett Robertson, Luke Shackleford and Makayla Thornton.
Seven of them will begin training in the EPD’s Police Academy next month. Houston, who previously worked at the department, already is CLEET-certified and soon will hit Enid’s streets with a field training officer.
We want to congratulate these new officers for their willingness to help their community and do what they can to keep the people of Enid safe.
Thumbs up to Leadership Greater Enid for its Youth Leadership Greater Enid program.
YLGE is open to students who have completed their freshman year of high school. They also are required to have a GPA of 2.94 or greater. Eligible students submit an application, resume and headshot for review, and LGE facilitators select 12 students to participate.
The students spend 13 hours per day exploring opportunities within Enid. They spend their nights in the Northern Oklahoma College Enid dorms, giving them a taste of independence and college life.
Robotic surgery, a tour of the Champlin Mansion, an active shooter drill and nightly team building activities are some of the many 45-minute opportunity sessions students experienced by the end of last week.
Students learned life skills through educational sessions with different Enid residents. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, an HR professional detailed the dos and don’ts of resume building. On Wednesday, students met with a financial adviser who taught the value of credit scores and financing.
Last year’s graduating YLGE class received approximately $250,000 in college scholarships. YLGE provides students with the skills necessary to thrive at college, but participants also learn of the opportunities and careers offered by Autry Technology Center. Students are given the chance to explore a variety of future careers or college majors, such as law enforcement, health care, entertainment, media and nonprofit work.
