Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Increasingly windy with snow showers overnight. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.