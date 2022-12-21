More cool and unique artwork is on its way to Enid after the Enid City Commission approved funds with local artists Kelly Tompkins and Emme Hughes to create some interactive and fun artwork along the trail system.
The trails are very popular among Enid residents, and having these pieces of interesting public art along the way will certain make the trails more entertaining for families.
What’s also unique is that the installations will pay homage to the fact that Enid is on the monarch butterfly’s migration path, and this could draw more people to the trail and brighten people’s experience.
Tompkins is locally known and a muralist whose father has always been a metal worker. She had wanted to get into designing metal art when she met Hughes, a metalworker who learned to weld from her grandfather, at an Enid Women in Business networking event last fall.
In April, Public Arts Commission of Enid requested proposals from artists interested in adding artwork to Enid Trails System, which spans from Oakwood to Van Buren, so Tompkins and Hughes got to work.
Investing in public art is important, and Enid is getting a good reputation for its public art pieces, including murals, statues and now this interactive project.
This past summer, the Enid News & Eagle published a printed Public Art Guide, and we’re happy to report that that public art guide is a much-requested item through the Oklahoma Tourism Department. We work with the tourism department to send out requested copies of the guide. We look forward to updating that guide in the future with new pieces that are regularly being added.
Since its publication, the art guide is sent out to nearly 300 people each month across the state and region, and the art guide is also downloaded frequently from the Oklahoma tourism site. So far, more than 1,500 of these guides have been sent to interested people across the nation.
The public art guide is most popular with residents from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, but people all across the country, including California, New York, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, etc. request copies of this book through the tourism department.
We’re thankful the city and private partners are stepping up to make Enid a more attractive community through public art. The statistics from the state tourism department prove that people who are traveling to Oklahoma are interested in our public art, and they want to see what Enid has to offer!
