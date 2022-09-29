For those who have been in and around Enid for a long time, the annual Tri-State Music Festival event that took place in the spring was always a big deal. In its heyday years, thousands of students from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas would converge on Enid for a week of music competition.
Those heady days have been gone for a long time now as music programs changed, and schools chose other competition opportunities. However, local organizers continue to do what they can to evolve with the times and to keep Tri-State alive and going in Enid.
Organizers announced some changes to the event his year that basically keeps high school music competition coming to Enid from October through May.
The first event of Tri-State will be this weekend with the marching band contest that will feature 12 bands that will march around the Downtown Square for a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Later in the day, 15 bands will compete in a field marching contest at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Then, in February, competitions will come to Enid for concert bands, jazz bands, chorus and orchestras.
Tri-State will continue in May with the regular solo and ensemble competitions, honor groups and elementary students. The Grand Concert Event will close out the festival May 5.
We would like to thank the Tri-State organizers for keeping this tradition going under tremendous challenges for the last couple of decades. It does no good to wish for the “old days” of the festival, because that type of festival just isn’t feasible in contemporary times.
What we can be proud of is that musicians still are coming to Enid for competition, and we still can embrace some of the traditions that provide good fun and musical entertainment for our community.
