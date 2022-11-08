When it comes to domestic violence prevention, agencies that work on the issue are always looking at ways to improve processes and help victims.
Here in Garfield County, officials are working to revamp a domestic violence task force to better leverage resources and help minimize the victims that could slip through the cracks through any part of the process.
The new Garfield County Coordinated Community Response Team (GCCCRT) is working to become more victim centered and collaborative to eliminate barriers for survivors. This means improving response times and make services more accessible through enhanced partnerships together.
Law enforcement, victim services and prosecutors are all a part of the team. When victims report a domestic crime to law enforcement, the victim is quickly connected to victim services and quick access to the district attorney’s office. It puts less of the onus on victims to find services and makes it more collaborative.
Not only is domestic violence a crime, but it also can have civil implications concerning divorces, paternity actions, child support and supervised visits that go beyond the criminal justice system but also are critical to protecting victims. Knowing how to access these services helps relieve stress for the victims.
Why is it so critical to get this right for victims? One-in-three women and one-in-four men will experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime, and in Oklahoma specifically, 49% of women and 40% of men will experience domestic violence. There were 670 reported domestic violence incidents to the YWCA Enid’s five-county service area in 2020.
This improved collaboration will help victims get the services they need more quickly and in a more coordinated way.
