It appears the Enid library board, city and community have come up with a reasonable compromise to some controversial library policies that banned certain book displays and programs.
The original policy banned displays that focused on “the study of sex, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual preferences, sexual identity, gender identity or that are of a sexual nature.” The decision followed contentious debate between members of the public for and against certain book displays and programs at the library.
With last week’s compromise made during a library board meeting, a new policy makes a distinction between displays sponsored by the library and displays or exhibits sponsored by “third-party” interests.
Under the new policy, those seeking to place an exhibit must complete and submit an exhibit request form to the library, for approval from the library director. Exhibits may be in place for no more than four weeks.
Displays created by Enid library staff would be intended for a general audience that includes children of elementary school age, while outside exhibits that include “adult content” but aren’t obscene or harmful to minors could also be placed upstairs. The same distinctions would apply to programs and meetings held by the library or by an outside group or persons.
This new policy gives more clarity to library staff, which made the hasty decision last month to cancel some programs, including a sexual assault awareness program in conjunction with Enid YWCA and a romantic book club.
We applaud city staff, library staff and board members who worked together to come up with this compromise. It was evident the original policies voted in April were problematically vague and interpreted by many as an attack on the LGBTQ+ community. They also came in the wake of other controversial restrictive library policies supported by many conservative Oklahoma lawmakers.
These new policies provide an opportunity for more conversation and coordination between the library board and the public. Library board members also have an opportunity to receive free training through the Oklahoma Library Association regarding library policies.
Enid city commissioners recently appointed new board members. We hope members of the library board take the time to work with the OLA and library staff to increase their understanding of the mission of the public library.
It’s good to have such a high interest in our public library, and we all want it to be the best public library that serves all Enid and Garfield County residents.
