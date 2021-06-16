Oklahoma is now among a handful of states that have added state-level protections for student borrowers. The new law applies to loan servicing companies that are managing federally backed loans.
Senate Bill 261 directs the state’s attorney general to write a statement that would include an Oklahoma Student Borrower’s Bill of Rights, as well as plain and clear language prohibiting student loan services from doing anything that misleads, deceives or defrauds student borrowers.
The new law comes at a significant time when at least half of Oklahomans are leaving college with a great amount of debt. The average student loan debt is about $25,000.
Kelli Driscoll Crews graduated from college and seminary school with nearly $40,000 in student loan debt. When she decided to consolidate that student debt into another loan, she was not given all the options, and the decision she made ended up costing her an additional sizable amount in interest. She advocated for this law so other students wouldn’t end up in her situation.
State Sen. John Montgomery, R-Lawton, who authored the measure, said the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau used to advocate for borrowers, but within the past few years stopped. This new law fills in that gap.
This points out the need for more financial literacy education in high school. School districts and financial institutions could partner in providing a series of workshops to students and their parents about taking on college loan debt.
The more information and education students and their parents have about student loan debt, the more power they will have to make the decisions that best meets their financial needs.
