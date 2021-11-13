A new law that went into effect recently is a good thing, as it gives survivors of sexual assault some new rights.
House Bill 2546, which created the Sexual Assault Victims’ Right to Information Act, was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May and went into effect Nov. 1.
The new law gives sexual assault survivors the right to consult with a sexual assault advocate during any examination or interview and the right to have a sexual assault victims’ advocate present during any interview with law enforcement members or a district attorney.
The bill also gives survivors of sexual assault the right to a free forensic medical examination and the right to request and receive the status and results of the analysis of the sexual assault forensic evidence.
Another important thing the new law does is it prevents any sexual assault forensic evidence from being used to prosecute a sexual assault survivor for misdemeanor crimes and from being used as a basis to search for further evidence an any unrelated misdemeanor crimes that the sexual assault survivor may have committed.
Basically, HB 2546 puts some power back into survivors’ hands.
Unfortunately, victims of sexual assault for years have faced roadblocks that led many of them to not report the crimes.
HB 2546 goes a long way toward changing that.
