Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Blake Gibson, Garfield County’s new special district judge.
He was sworn in Friday afternoon by District Judge Paul Woodward and will fill the position previously held by Special Judge Brian Lovell, who was elected as an associate district judge.
Gibson will be the special district judge for juvenile court.
He is a lifelong resident of Enid and graduated from Enid High School. He attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., on a football scholarship and earned his law degree from the Washburn School of Law in Topeka, Kan.
We wish him the best of luck as he begins his career on the bench.
Thumbs up to another successful Winter Chautauqua.
This year, Enid Chautauqua Council hosted Karen Vuranch, who portrayed Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross.
This was the first in-person Winter Chautauqua since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and council president Mary McDonald said it was good to see many regular patrons and new faces at Winter Chautauqua.
Now, planning continues on Summer Chautauqua, which will be June 13-17. This year’s theme will be “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1,” and portrayals of several pioneers, including Native American pilot Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, portrayed by Selene Phillips; Black pilot Rose Cousins, portrayed by Ilene Evans; record-setting Amelia Earhart, portrayed by Elsa Wolff; the first woman to break the sound barrier, Jackie Cochran, portrayed by Karen Vuranch; and World War II ace and the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, Chuck Yeager, portrayed by Doug Mishler.
We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and spend time at Summer Chautauqua.
Thumbs up to YWCA Enid and Enid Axe for partnering to raise money and awareness of teen dating violence during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
The first event was held recently, and others will be held Feb. 20 and 27 and March 6 to help raise money for YWCA Enid programs, including domestic violence services, sexual assault services, emergency shelter, counseling services, youth programs and My Sister’s Closet.
According to Love is Respect, one-in-three teenagers in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults. Typical warning signs of abuse from partners, according to Love is Respect, include possessiveness or controlling behavior, explosive outbursts, temper or mood swings, extremely jealousy or insecurity, isolating you from friends or family members and checking your cellphone, email or social media accounts without permission.
It’s great to see YWCA Enid working to get the word out, and it’s great to see Enid Axe supporting those efforts.
