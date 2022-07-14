It’s great to know that Enid schools are all the way in on Oklahoma’s commitment to providing aviation programs at the high school level.
This upcoming school year, both Enid and Chisholm high schools will provide aviation programs provided through Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. The commission has been encouraging school counselors across Oklahoma’s 77 counties to make aviation curriculum a part of their offerings, and 58 districts will be offering the program this school year.
OAC has implemented curriculum to support Oklahoma’s commitment to solving workforce challenges and to ensure that the state’s second-largest industry — aviation and aerospace — have a pipeline of potential workforce and will continue to be a driving economic force in the state.
The four-year “You Can Fly” high school program has been adopted in Oklahoma at a record pace, and that’s good news. Aviation and aerospace education are important to the state’s growth in aviation, aerospace and the defense industry.
Enid’s industrial base and its location as home to Vance Air Force Base make it a perfect contender to attract aviation students. There are multiple opportunities for both business partnerships and partnerships with Vance and Autry Technology Center to enhance Enid’s program.
Oklahoma’s aerospace industry employs more than 120,000 Oklahomans and is an excellent career path for our students. We appreciate Enid’s and Chisholm’s commitment to start the program in their schools, and we hope other districts in Garfield County consider the program as well.
