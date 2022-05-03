A new aviation program being implemented at two Enid area schools is exciting for our community and students.
Enid High School and Chisholm Public Schools will begin to offer STEM curriculum created by the international Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) this upcoming fall. The “You Can Fly” program will be the first to be offered in Northwest Oklahoma and will focus on flying, aircraft, aerospace engineering, drone operations and aviation careers.
Since Enid is an Air Force community, this type of program should generate a lot of interest among area students. Our area is rich in aviation history, and we look forward to seeing how both districts respond to this program.
Courses will be hands-on and project-based with material being provided by Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. The curriculum is provided free to schools through a grant from AOPA, and can offer one to four years teaching pathways for either or both pilot and unmanned aircraft systems.
This type of program at the high school level is an excellent pathway into getting local students interested in these types of careers, as well as the military. Teachers involved with the program are excited to finally get it started. It’s a great program for the state in general, since Oklahoma is trying to position itself as an aviation and aeronautics industry leader.
We appreciate both the AOCA and the Federal Aviation Administration for their support of this program. We expect to see some many students take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to kick-start their aviation interest and possible careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.