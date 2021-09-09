The new Flight and Space Class that will be offered to seventh- and eighth-graders at all three Enid middle schools next spring is a great example of natural partnership between Vance Air Force Base and the local school district.
Vance is providing funding for the teachers’ course materials, as well as their training required to teach the curriculum. Vance has given Enid Public Schools more than $45,000 in Air Force STEM grant money in the last three years, and this is the latest project. Vance’s involvement by providing the teaching material saves the district about $1,200 per teacher to train for each Project Lead the Way program, which provides teachers nationwide with basic curriculum for STEM classes.
This new curriculum will provide students a great opportunity to learn about flight and crafting flight plans for small planes all the way up to jumbo aircraft. They will start making actual planes by trying to perfect paper airplanes before launching their own, as well as bottle rockets. Eventually, the students will plan a flight through space all the way to Mars.
The program is part of EPS’ newly revised technology pathway, which starts in middle schools. Other classes in the pathway are Design and Modeling, Robotics and Automation and App Creators.
Teachers involved say the students are excited about the new Flight and Space program, and particularly the exploration part of it. Having the Vance connection for the Flight and Space project just seems like common sense. The military is like any other technology business that wants to entice students to become interested in science, technology, engineering and math at an early age so they will consider those careers later in life.
We are eager to see how this class goes and what the students learn. Getting this kind of exposure and experience to flight and airplanes in the middle school years will hopefully ignite a passion in some students to pursue the stars.
