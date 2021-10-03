Thumbs up
Enid now has new leadership at both the police department and the fire department.
Formal congratulations to Bryan Skaggs, who was selected as the new police chief to replace the retiring Brian O’Rourke, and Jason Currier, who was selected as the new fire chief to replace the retiring Joe Jackson.
Enid’s charter requires that the chief positions be filled with officers who have gone up the ranks within the departments. That means that both positions are filled by veterans who have developed through the departments, but will bring fresh ideas of their own to their positions.
Both Jackson and O’Rourke were in their chief positions for a decade or more, and we expect these new appointees to continue that trend. Both positions are high-profile, and they will have a great deal of influence on the future of our community. Stability in these two critical public service areas is important to the community, and we wish both chiefs great success in the coming years.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to a longtime partnership between the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Enid Public Schools and the Enid Area Arts Council in bringing engage art programs to local students.
This week, early childhood students and teachers engaged in a new research-based program that teaches math through music, drama, storytelling, visual literacy and creative movement. The program was developed by Kennedy Center instructor Marcia Daft, who visited the classrooms in Enid this week.
This is such an excellent program that provides innovative and creative learning techniques through the arts. The arts are important to include in our school curriculum because they teach critical thinking. We appreciate the Kennedy Center, Enid Public Schools and the Arts Council for working to bring these valuable programs to our students.
Thumbs up
We love it when groups get together to collaborate to solve a problem. What makes it even more special for us is that these two groups came together through the Enid News & Eagle.
Last spring, we established a Community Advisory Board to help provide focus regarding issues and topics of interest to our readers.
Two members, Cynthia Stevison and Karen Hickman, who both also volunteer with local nonprofits, met at our first meeting and immediately began a collaboration to help people experiencing homelessness in our community also better take care of their pets. About 30 percent of homeless people also have a pet, and local food banks helping them noticed they often shared their food with their pets.
This collaboration provides dry pet food to those folks with pets. Now, that person can eat their whole sandwich, and now the dog has food and water. We’re just going to work together to solve some issues that are out there in the community,” Stevison said.
We’re proud of both these organizations — and our advisory board members — for working together on this project.
Commented
