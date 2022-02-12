An unfortunate child neglect case recently published in the Enid News & Eagle points out just how important it is for children to be in school. During the height of the 2020 pandemic — and even part of 2021 — schools across the country were closed for weeks and sometimes months.
Other than the obvious educational concerns, child advocates also expressed concern in 2020 about children in potentially abusive or neglectful homes being isolated during the pandemic, and that typical “reporters” of neglect and abuse incidents are school teachers or counselors who were unable to help those children because they weren’t in continuous contact with them at school.
This week, an Enid man and woman were arraigned on charges of child neglect after the children’s teacher reported suspected neglect when the children showed up at school unkempt and with obvious signs of neglect. That report led to a welfare check by Enid police officers, who found the children living in deplorable conditions.
We are glad that schools are making every effort to stay open, even as the pandemic continues to wane and surge. This past couple of months, some schools have closed due to staffing shortages during the omicron outbreak; however, our local schools have been diligent in keeping those disruptions to a minimum.
According to a study by the Child and Adolescent Protection Center at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., physical abuse of school-aged kids tripled during the early months of the pandemic when widespread stay-at-home orders were in effect. Researcher suspect COVID-19 and pandemic-related stresses created a “perfect storm” for abuse.
School is a safe haven for children who are in trouble. Kids are pretty good at hiding things, but if they are in regular contact with teachers and counselors at school, those teachers are able to detect if something isn’t right.
This is a major lesson learned during this pandemic. Schools, churches, clubs and activities provide systemic safeguards that help the most vulnerable. They must be considered essential during a national crisis like the pandemic.
