Enid was host to city management professionals from across Oklahoma this past week, and the city was able to put a very positive foot forward for the group.
The managers and other leaders from the state’ biggest municipalities were able to see for themselves what Enid has to offer.
They stayed at the new Best Western GLō, were able to enjoy the Stride Bank Center conference area and spent some time at local up-and-coming dining and entertainment establishments. The managers also heard about Enid’s successful branding as well as learn about how Enid is partnering with other organizations and entities to bring positive quality-of-life offerings. It’s good to welcome officials from other cities and it’s also good for city officials to network together and learn best practices from each other. A big thumbs up to the city of Enid for hosting and for our community putting its best foot forward.
Thumbs upCongratulations to local artist Duron Lewis, who was invited to lead a historical art project in the Greenwood District. The project will honor George Washington Carver, a Black agricultural scientist from the 20th century. Lewis has become pretty well known here and around the nation for his unique and art style, and it’s exciting that his work is being recognized for the up-and-coming Greenwood District. We look forward to seeing this completed work.
Thumbs upSchool teachers and staff deserve a big “thank you” after the last year and a half of turmoil due to the COVID pandemic.
So, we applaud Enid Public Schools for giving its employees supplemental payments and participation in a leave buyback this year. The opportunity comes because of the district ending a year at a revenue surplus due to the federal stimulus relief for COVID. Full-time district personnel could receive up to $300 as a one-time payment for fiscal year 2021-22.
That’s good news and at a good way to show appreciation to all that school personnel have gone through and also for the challenges that remain as COVID variants emerge and continue to cause uncertainty.
Thumbs upThe reaction of 4RKids Executive Director Tricia Mitchell when she was presented with a new box truck from funds raised by local businesses said it all.
Thumbs up to Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A for all they did to secure the new box truck.
The truck is important for the 4RKids document-shredding business that helps their clients learn skills have jobs. The previous truck had lift-gate problems that just couldn’t be resolved, so the businesses decided to go all in on the new truck. The partnerships between our local nonprofits and the business community make Enid a special place to live, and this is another example of how important these relationships are in our community.
