Talks being stirred up once again to potentially build a new movie theater in Enid give us slight hope that such an endeavor will actually become a reality.
We say “slight” because as much as our community wants and needs a movie theater, we understand the economic situation regarding movie theaters and movie studios, so we don’t want to get our hopes up at this point.
As readers will recall, when The District was first announced, the construction of a new movie theater was a big part of that project. Then the pandemic hit, and movie theaters across the country were shuttered as communities came to grips with out to deal with the virus. Other projects in The District were completed, but the movie theater and trampoline park never came to fruition.
In December, the struggling AMC theater at the struggling Oakwood Mall closed. Then in January it was announced the movie theater was no longer a part of The District development.
As many communities grappled with movie theater closures during the pandemic, it still is unusual for a community of more than 50,000 people to not have a movie theater. Enid residents wanting to take in a movie like the blockbuster “Top Gun Maverick” have to drive to Kingfisher, Fairview, Stillwater, Tonkawa or Edmond to see it.
Additionally, folks traveling out of Enid to catch a movie are likely spending dollars eating out or even doing some shopping in those other communities. So, that adds to the reasons Enid must solve the problem of getting a movie theater in our community.
We know business development leaders understand that a thriving community like Enid must have entertainment options and that a movie theater is a big part of entertainment. We also know the millions in investment that must be made to construct a contemporary movie theater for today’s audiences.
However, with news that Enid Regional Development Alliance and the city of Enid are reviving talks about a movie theater, we certainly would welcome some type of partnership idea with getting a movie theater back in Enid. We hope to hear good news soon.
