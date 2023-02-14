A few months ago after the overturning of Roe V. Wade, the Enid News & Eagle editorial board challenged Oklahoma lawmakers to come up with solutions to address the myriad of issues related to children being born in vulnerable circumstances.
We believe that Oklahoma must do more to become a pro-child state. Our state has missed the mark for decades on these matters, but the new strict abortion bans in our state seems to have galvanized lawmakers to think more strongly about these important matters.
Some Oklahoma lawmakers this year have filed reasonable bills to expand access to health care and social services and improve child welfare policies and are now asking what our state is doing to promote healthy outcomes for children and families.
Several bills would expand access to the federally funded cash assistance program TANF in various ways. House Speaker Charles McCall filed a bill that would allow TANF applicants to still participate in the program after failing a drug test by adding substance use treatment and mental health counseling to program work requirements.
Another bill would get rid of a rule that prevents families with a car valued more than $5,000 from receiving TANF and instead allow one car per household. Other bills propose expanding access to maternal health care for Medicaid recipients by raising provider rates.
As the News & Eagle reported in 2021, more than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are classified as maternity care deserts. Black women in the state are more likely to die from complications during or shortly after childbirth or face life-threatening complications.
Some recommendations call to expand health services to women across the state, as well as broaden eligibility for pregnancy and postpartum coverage through SoonerCare. Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program SoonerCare, has approved expanded Medicaid eligibility for pregnancy and postpartum care. The agency has asked for additional state funds in this year’s budget to cover those costs, as well as more funding to cover doula services, which could begin this summer.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has requested an additional $2.9 million to hire 25 pregnancy resource navigators around the state to help improve immunization rates and access to nutrition and health care programs for some parents and babies, according to agency documents.
One bill would enhance reimbursement rates for providers that offer maternal health care in areas with low access. Prenatal care can help prevent low birth weights and infant deaths, according to the U.S. Office on Women’s Health.
More is needed. An important improvement would be to provide vulnerable families more resources to help make sure children grow up in healthy and resilient homes. To that effect, the state needs to increasing funding for voluntary in-home parent education and support, starting with embedding resources in every maternity and women’s center in the state.
Every positive outcome we say we want in Oklahoma begins with raising healthy and resilient children. The more investment that can be done on the front end, the less money we will need for resources for families once they’ve gone into the child welfare system.
