Thumbs up to Visit Enid and its redesigned website, which made its debut in late January.
The website serves as a resource for people — visitors and residents — wanting to explore Enid. Visit Enid is the city’s official destination marketing organization.
Visitors to the website can find listing for upcoming events, local restaurants and breweries, attractions, lodging, history and culture and outdoor recreation. The website was created with the user experience in mind while incorporating current travel and tourism trends.
Highlights of the new website include an easier-to-navigate events calendar and a Google map on each page, showing the location of that particular attraction, event or restaurant.
It also includes a dedicated section for meeting planners and group tour operators, as well as an event venue directory.
The website allows users to explore Enid’s free 48-page travel guide online or to order a guide via the U.S. Postal Service. Individuals can sign up to receive Visit Enid’s weekly newsletter via email, with links to that week’s event calendar and the latest quarterly event calendar.
The website will be a great way to get our community out in the public eye.
Thumbs up to a long career of service to the community.
Ken Helms has retired after a 25-year career with Enid Fire Department.
He became an EFD firefighter in February 1998 when he was 37 years old, became a driver in 2000 and then an assistant fire marshal in 2002.
After former fire marshals Sam Schafnitt and Steve Blunk retired, Helms became fire marshal in 2007, a position he held through to his retirement, serving under former fire chiefs Philip Clover and Joe Jackson and current Fire Chief Jason Currier.
As fire marshal, he was part of the Fire Prevention Division, which has three basic areas of responsibility: inspection and fire code enforcement; fire investigations and arson prosecutions; and public safety education programs management.
In his position as fire marshal, Helms accomplished a lot for EFD, including streamlining the recordkeeping process and transitioning the department to different versions of software for records management.
In retirement, Helms and his wife plan to finish remodeling their Ringwood house, then travel and enjoy themselves.
We wish him the best.
Thumbs up to Enid SPCA, which has teamed up with Enid Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society to increase lifesaving for cats and dogs entering the local shelter.
Best Friends Animal Society’s Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program matches shelters that are leaders in animal welfare with other shelters that are working to save more animals. Enid SPCA, recognized as a national leader in animal welfare, was chosen to partner with EAW.
As part of the program, $21,000 in grant funding — doled out in three total distributions — was provided as part of the program to implement strategies to decrease unnecessary intake and increase adoptions, community engagement and rescue partnerships.
Enid SPCA will use the grant funding to help ensure animals at EAW get vaccinated and transport some of them to Oklahoma State University to be spayed and neutered.
The ultimate goal is to increase Enid Animal Welfare’s save rate from the current 83% to 90%.
In addition, funds were used to purchase microchip scanning equipment, which makes it easier to get animals back home if they are lost.
What a great program!
