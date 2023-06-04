Thumbs up
The weather sure made it difficult, but the latest edition of the NJCAA Division II World Series was another success.
Despite numerous delays due to lightning and rain, the week’s worth of action again was a good time.
It takes a lot to put on the tournament, including keeping the field ready for play and handling the crowds attending the games.
Enid has hosted the tournament since 2009 and will continue for at least a couple of more years.
Congratulations to all the organizers, teams, players and fans for making the World Series another success.
Thumbs up to Sarah Frantz for the widow's and widower's tea she put on for members of her church.
Frantz is a member of the local American Heritage Girls (AHG) troop, a faith-based leadership program for girls ages 5-18.
AHG requires Frantz to spend 25 hours organizing and leading a large final project to graduate from the final age group of AHG, the Patriot age group. Frantz and her mother brainstormed ideas that would include Frantz’s passion for childcare in her project, but soon realized a community in need was staring them in the face: the widows and widowers of their church.
The tea was held Saturday at Liberty Southern Baptist Church, 1616 S. Jackson. Members of Frantz’s troop helped host the event and mingled with those attending.
Congratulations on this great event.
Thumbs upThumbs up to recent Waukomis High School graduate Lenna Avance, who received a scholarship after serving a year on Oklahoma Energy Resources Board’s first ever Student Board of Directors.
Avance was one of 20 high school seniors from across the state chosen to serve. As a result, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education.
Members of the OERB Student Board of Directors participated in a monthly speaker series where they learned from industry professionals about topics such as personal finance, resume writing and other subjects aimed to provide them with real-world skills for after high school. All students also completed a community service project.
Congratulations on a fine achievement.
