{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}We’re glad to see Governor Kevin Stitt forming a child welfare task force to study ways to reduce the number of children in foster care.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}He’s right that it is unacceptable that so many children in the state are in out-of-home placement. This crisis has the chance of being exacerbated even further now that abortions have been severely restricted in the state. As more children are born into precarious circumstances, the bigger chance they have of ending up in the child welfare system.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}So, in the wake of these abortion restrictions, helping pregnant women and vulnerable families takes on even more urgency.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}The governor does have some excellent folks on this committee so far. Former Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown did a great job in his role at DHS in bringing to the forefront better and more efficient services for families. And, Dr. Deborah Shropshire, the new DHS director, has a great deal of experience and credibility in child abuse prevention efforts.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}The governor said the best way to improve the state’s child welfare system was “to ensure children never end up in the system in the first place.” He added: “The best environment for a child is having their two, biological parents living in the same household.”{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}He’s right on the first count; however, there really is no control over children being raised in a household with two biological parents. Most children in crisis aren’t in those situations, and that likely won’t be changing. So, we have to meet these families where they are and get them the resources they need to raise healthy and resilient children.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}The state has some very good parent education and support agencies both within the state system and working as contractors with the state. These services have been very successful in keeping children out of the child welfare system. But, those efforts have been woefully underfunded for more than a decade. In 2010, more than $7 million went to these efforts. Now, it’s less than $3 million.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}Parent education and support funding must increase, and it must increase to much more than what it was at its peak. The investment in expanding the parent education and support network across all 77 counties in the state is, by far, much less than it is to treat families once they’ve gone into the child welfare system.{/span}{p class=”gntarbp”}{span}Every positive outcome we say we want in Oklahoma begins with raising healthy and resilient children. That’s the bottom line. This task force must provide solutions to getting more parent education and support services to families throughout Oklahoma. And the Legislature must back those efforts up with the funding to provide them.{/span}
