Thumbs up to Park Avenue Thrift, which has topped $4 million in donations to the community since it was founded in 2007.
Park Avenue topped that mark with its 2023 spring community grants — more than $277,000 to 24 organizations. Those organizations were 4RKids Foundation, A Fling at the Springs Foundation, Chautauqua Council of Enid, Chisholm Public Schools, Chisholm Robotics Club, Enid Running Club, Enid SPCA, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid Symphony Orchestra, FLY Film Festival, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Gaslight Theatre, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, Loaves and Fishes, Main Street Enid, McKinley Elementary School, Northern Oklahoma College, NWOSU CORE, SCL Foundation Hearts and Crafts, Youth and Family Services and YWCA Enid.
Another interesting fact: Of the $4 million Park Avenue Thrift has donated over 16 years, $2 million has come in the last five years.
Congratulations to Park Avenue Thrift on a major milestone.
Thumbs upThumbs up to retiring Emerson Middle School Principal Candice Wojciechowsky.
Wojciechowsky has been at Emerson for nine years and is ending her career this school year.
From El Reno, Wojciechowsky started her education career there, as well. Then she went to Minco, Enid and Altus, before applying to teach with the Department of Defense Education Activity. That led to two stints in Hohenfels, Germany, and one in Zama, Japan.
Then, she returned to Enid to become Emerson principal.
We wish her well in retirement and thank her for her service.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Kent Chesser, who is retiring this year from Lincoln Academy.
He’s enjoyed working at Lincoln, which provides a second chance for students who find that traditional school doesn’t work for them.
Chesser started teaching in Sasakwa, finishing out the year for a teacher who was a National Guard soldier who went to Desert Storm. Then, it was on to Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools in 1991, where he taught social studies and coached boys and girls basketball.
In 1999, Chesser left Kremlin to go to work for Jarry Hillman at Lincoln Academy. There, he’s taught math, science, computer lab, history and English. He also has been director of adult education two nights a week to help adults get their high school equivalency.
We wish him well. Thank you for your service.
