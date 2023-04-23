Thumbs up
The relationship between Vance Air Force Base and the Enid community was recognized again recently when the city of Enid was named recipient of the 2022 Altus Trophy by Altus Chamber of Commerce.
The award, presented in partnership with Air Education and Training Command, is given each year to a community that goes above and beyond to support an AETC base. It is the second time for Enid to be recognized, also receiving the award in 2014.
Among the items submitted by Enid officials in the award submission for why the Altus Trophy was deserved are:
• Enid Woodring Regional Airport is used daily for T-1, T-6 and T-38 training missions, enabled by its past project lengthening the runway. A joint-use hangar is used during inclement weather to house Vance aircraft, which also is used by Vance maintenance personnel. Additionally, the ramp in front of the joint use hangar was expanded, which allowed the housing of 10 T-1s for the duration of a runway refurbishment. The airport also features a dedicated planning section in its new terminal building, allowing instructors and students to continue missions before and after flight, as if they were at home stations.
• Local officials led efforts to gain passage of state legislation to protect military airspace.
• The city of Enid’s Kaw Lake Project, consisting of a 90-mile pipeline, will ensure the community and Vance personnel have access to water reserves.
• Enid Public Schools officials have completed improvements from a $93 million school bond that features major capital improvements and technology upgrades.
• The city of Enid is completing the final phase to expand the walking trail to Vance.
We can all congratulate ourselves on this honor.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Hospice Circle of Love, which has provided care for thousands of Northwest Oklahomans for the past 40 years, allowing them to spend their final months of life surrounded by their loved ones wherever they call home.
The hospice plan ensures pain management, therapy and treatments, all centered on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and guidance to help family members become confident caregivers. In addition, grief support is offered.
They give guidance on how to care for the patient, assisting with pain management, medical equipment and nurse assistance. Hospice Circle of Love has 15 registered and licensed practical nurses, nurses aides, a social worker and a chaplain.
Hospice Circle of Love is a nonprofit and serves patients at no charge, regardless of whether they have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Annie Heathman, who last week was named principal at Emerson Middle School.{/span}
She currently is assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School and will replace Candice Wojciechowsky, who has been Emerson principal for nine years and will retire at the end of the school year.
Heathman began her career in education at Enid Public Schools in 1997 as a Title I teacher. After 10 years with EPS, she then taught in Holbrook, Ariz., until May 2012. She returned to EPS in August 2012 and served students as a reading teacher, Title I teacher, and instructional coach before being appointed Longfellow assistant principal in August 2018.
Congratulations on this new assignment and best wishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.