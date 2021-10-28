The government of Mexico made a good decision, which was announced Monday, to build a consulate in Oklahoma City.
Also announced were plans for a new consulate in New Jersey. The goal of the new facilities is to increase the capacity of the Mexican government’s consular network and deal with recent demographic changes in the Mexican community in the United States.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is understandably happy about the decision. The city has more than 106,000 residents of Mexican descent, and community leaders have been pushing for years for a consulate.
“Today we are a big step closer!” the mayor tweeted.
The Mexican government still must negotiate with the U.S. Department of State to obtain the authorization to open the new consulates, which it hopes to open in 2022.
We don’t see any reason why that authorization should not be forthcoming. And, population figures show the state needs a Mexican consulate.
About half a million Oklahoma residents of Mexican descent currently have to deal with consulates in Dallas, Kansas City and Little Rock, Ark., if they need assistance for things like renewing passports. Oklahoma’s Hispanic/Latino population continues to grow, from 8.9% of the population in the 2010 census to 11.9% in 2020.
When it is open, the Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City will be the second foreign consulate located in the state’s capital after the Guatemalan consulate located at 5909 NW Expressway.
We hope there are no unnecessary delays in getting the consulate open as quickly as possible.
